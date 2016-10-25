Oct 25 Sk Hynix Inc

* Says 2016 capital expenditures likely to be around 6 trillion won

* Says positive DRAM market conditions to continue in Q4 on strong demand, limited supply growth

* Says DRAM market conditions to be strong in 2017 due to limited supply growth, healthy demand

* Says NAND market dynamics to remain favourable in Q4

* Says expects its Q4 DRAM shipments to rise by 10 percent rate versus Q3

* Says expects its Q4 NAND shipments to be similar to that of q3

* Says NAND chip supply shortage to persist