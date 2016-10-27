Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says it expects 10-nanometre system chip shipments to start within 2016

* Says aims to improve mobile shipments in Q4 versus Q3 with new lower-end models

* Says its mobile business will achieve turnaround in 2017

* Says it is seeing continuous demand, stable profits from Galaxy S7, S7 edge models Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)