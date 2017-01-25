Jan 25 Hyundai Motor Co

* Says watching closely policy of U.S. President Donald Trump

* Says to use 30 percent to 50 percent of free cash flow for shareholder returns

* Says to boost supply of Santa Fe, Tucson SUVs to U.S. market this year

* Says aims to outperform China auto market this year

* Says emerging market recovery to be limited this year

* Says to pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share

