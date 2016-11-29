UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it welcomes constructive dialogue with shareholders
* Says on track to deliver operating profit growth in 2016 versus 2015
* Says focused on normalising mobile business, improving components earnings
* Says maintaining strong balance sheet very important for ensuring sustainable growth Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources