Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry says Teo Eng Cheong will step down as CEO of International Enterprise

* Surbana Jurong Private Ltd says Teo to join as CEO (International) effective 1 January 2016 Source text [bit.ly/1Iyif3v]

[bit.ly/1QQUgET]

(Reporting by Singa)