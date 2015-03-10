Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 Quanta Computer Inc
* Says Feb sales at T$55 billion ($1.74 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18x1Dx4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5420 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
