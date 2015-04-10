BRIEF-PPG announces automotive and industrial coatings price increases in Europe
* PPG announces automotive and industrial coatings price increases in Europe
April 10 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says unit orders equipment for T$4.2 billion ($134.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DODpgv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* PPG announces automotive and industrial coatings price increases in Europe
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: