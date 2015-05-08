RPT-India's Snapdeal searches for funds, takeover speculation grows
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
May 8 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says April sales at T$22 billion ($717.17 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
* Johnson & Johnson - decided to pause all YouTube digital advertising globally