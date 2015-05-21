BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
May 21 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment for T$704.8 million ($23.19 million)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption