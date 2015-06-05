(Refiles to add bullet points)

June 5 HTC Corp

* Says May sales at T$10.8 billion ($348.97 million)

* Says adjusts Q2 net revenue guidance to T$33-36 billion

* Says change for revenue outlook is due to slower demand for high-end Android devices, and weaker-than-expected sales in China

* Says expects Q2 LPS between T$9.70-T$9.94

Source text in English:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9480 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)