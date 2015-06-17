BRIEF-Biocartis Group creates US subsidiary
* Creates US subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 17 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
* Says currently evaluating various opportunities in India after media reports on Alibaba and Hon Hai in talks to invest in Indian e-commerce firm
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Creates US subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Wirth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"