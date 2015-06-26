BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says March U.S. sales down 2.1 pct on a volume basis
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis
June 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$561 million ($18.13 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9370 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday the country's oil output rose 14.6 percent in February from a year ago, but fell 0.4 percent from the prior month, according to a statement.