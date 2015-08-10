Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 AU Optronics Corp
* Says board approves amount of T$1.4 billion ($44.24 million)in capital expenditure
* Says disposes its Hsinchu L3A fab for T$810 million
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order