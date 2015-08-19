BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
Aug 19 AU Optronics Corp
* Says Kunshan subsidiary to purchase equipment worth T$1.57 billion ($48.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ntotap
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4080 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.