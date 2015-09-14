BRIEF-Ford Motor invests $1.2 bln in three Michigan facilities
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
Sept 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$590 million ($18.13 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
* Amazon announces AmazonFresh Pickup, a new grocery service Further company coverage: