METALS-London copper eases ahead of China-U.S. meet

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper eased on Thursday as trade was thin ahead of a meeting between the leaders of China and the United States, but Chinese demand underpinned prices as the seasonally strongest quarter for industrial metals gets underway. In Asia, investors were paring risk before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday where China's trade surplus w