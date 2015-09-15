METALS-London copper eases ahead of China-U.S. meet
(Updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper eased on
Thursday as trade was thin ahead of a meeting between the
leaders of China and the United States, but Chinese demand
underpinned prices as the seasonally strongest quarter for
industrial metals gets underway.
In Asia, investors were paring risk before a potentially
tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday where China's trade
surplus w