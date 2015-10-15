BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers Media24, Novus merger to competition tribunal
* Recommends approval with merger subject to divestiture where Media24 will no longer control Novus
Oct 15 AU Optronics Corp
* Says purchases machinery on behalf of Kunshan subsidiary worth T$978 million ($30.45 million)
* Expands its supervisory board: dr. Mirja Steinkamp will be appointed to the supervisory board of BASLER AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)