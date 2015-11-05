BRIEF-International Paper's CEO Mark Sutton's 2016 total compensation $13.3 mln
* International Paper Co- CEO Mark S. Sutton's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $16.8 million - SEC filing
Nov 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$524 million ($16.15 million)
* Says CEO Bob Dudley’s 2016 total remuneration, including pension was $11.6 million versus $19.4 million in 2015
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.