BRIEF-Bank of Montreal intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class b preferred shares
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
Nov 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$350 million ($10.73 million)
April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.