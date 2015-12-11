Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Refiles to format headline)
Dec 11 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says subsidiary Hejian (Suzhou) Technology to announce acquisition of United Semiconductor (Xiamen)
* Says transaction amount at about $200 million
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday touted Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and a plan the company announced before he was elected to hire 20,000 workers over four years.