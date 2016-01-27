BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Jan 27 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$1 billion ($29.75 million)
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders another batch of machinery equipment worth T$860 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WNqwZC; bit.ly/2049fRl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.6120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: