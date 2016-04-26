BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Singapore's temasek says chia song hwee and dilhan pillay to be appointed as presidents
* Singapore's temasek says constituting a new portfolio strategy and risk group
* Singapore's temasek says bringing together sector and market investment teams under a single investment group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .