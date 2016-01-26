BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
Jan 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$506 million ($15.04 million)
BRASILIA, April 18 Former Brazilian Finance Minister Antonio Palocci entered talks with federal police to strike a plea bargain deal, in a potential blow to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's chances of running in next year's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Tuesday.