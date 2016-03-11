BRIEF-Spectra7 expects to report revenue of $2.7 mln in Q1
* Spectra7 announces preliminary record first quarter 2017 financial results
March 11 AU Optronics Corp
* Says Kunshan subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$558.6 million ($17.09 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6850 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly shipments of $2.41 billion and revenue of $2.15 billion