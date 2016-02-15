Refurbs and rental planes in vogue as China's jet-set seek value
* Industry sees hope from government plans to open up airspace
Feb 15 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$528.7 million ($15.98 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.0760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Industry sees hope from government plans to open up airspace
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese and South Korean shares fell while the won currency came under pressure on Friday, as rising tensions in the Korean peninsula dented confidence in the world's economy.