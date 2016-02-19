BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Feb 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$315 million ($9.48 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.