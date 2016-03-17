BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says share trade to remain suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U957wb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OTTAWA, April 11 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he remains concerned about the sharp increase in home prices in Toronto and wants to meet with his provincial counterpart, reiterating measures the government has taken amid fears of a housing bubble in Canada's largest city.