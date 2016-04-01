BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$17 billion ($527.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MYxHIz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2340 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July