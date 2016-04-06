BRIEF-Granite awarded $22 mln highway reconstruction project in California
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
April 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$4 billion ($123.39 million)
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says Launch of Ice Data Services' new reference data solution for Ice's futures exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: