S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 25 China Construction Bank IE Singapore
* Say sign MOU whereby CCB will provide S$30 billion ($22.20 billion) of financing services to support Singapore, Chinese companies in infrastructure projects
* Say agreement relates to "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure projects
* Says Singapore Exchange sign MOU to work closely to bring more Chinese companies to list in Singapore, issue bonds, undertake M&A
