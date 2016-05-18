BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$503 million ($15.41 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.