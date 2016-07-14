BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
July 14 Singapore Exchange
* Says confirms that order and trade executions are accurate
* Says market will resume trading at 1600 hours and open per normal on 15 july 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage: