Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* Singapore c.bank says banks are required to adhere to
financial action task force standard of filing a suspicious
transaction report when handling tax amnesty cases
* Singapore c.bank says that participation in a tax amnesty
programme, in and of itself, would not attract criminal
investigation in singapore
* Singapore c.bank says advised banks in singapore to
encourage their clients to use the opportunity accorded by tax
amnesty programmes to regularise their tax affairs
* Singapore c.bank says a police investigation is commenced
in singapore only when there are reasons to suspect that a
criminal offence under our laws has been committed
