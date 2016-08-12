UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* Olam CFO expects coffee business to continue to perform well for rest of year
* Olam CFO expects cotton margins to remain under pressure for rest of the year
* Olam CEO says global cocoa deficit seen at 320,000 tonnes for 2015/2016 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources