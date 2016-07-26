Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 IGG Inc
* Temasek's unit Vertex Asia Investments sells 3.7 million shares Of online game developer IGG at an average price per share of HK$3.475 - HKEx filing
* Temasek's unit Vertex owns 4.75 percent in IGG after share disposal - HKEx disposal
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes