BRIEF-Sanchez Energy prices 10 mln offering at $12.50 per share
* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $12.50 per share
Aug 17 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$606 million ($19.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYueNa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Amazon.com Inc plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc.
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.