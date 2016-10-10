Oct 10 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says has preliminary contact with German lighting group Osram

* Says only had one face-to-face meeting with Osram regarding potential acquisition or cooperation deal

* Says to date, both sides have not signed any binding agreement

* Says to date, both sides have not negotiated transaction details such as price

* Says its shares to resume trade on Oct 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e3gDY6

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)