UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 GIC Pte Ltd
* Singapore's gic says enters into a strategic partnership with pt nusantara sejahtera raya
* Singapore's gic says to invest about $265 million in pt nusantara sejahtera raya Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources