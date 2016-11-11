BRIEF-Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501
* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
Nov 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says its Nanjing unit orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($53.30 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fCvyJM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
* Pfizer receives positive CHMP opinion in europe for xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar up for 2nd day, claws back more of its recent losses