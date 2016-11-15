BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
Nov 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.4 billion ($75.33 million)
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing