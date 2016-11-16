BRIEF-Trident Gold Corp announces private placement
* Trident Gold Corp announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$2.9 billion ($91.33 million)
* Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$396 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Trident Gold Corp announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.