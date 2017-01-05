Jan 5 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* Says Cheung Kwan Po, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited (Citibank), from re-entering the industry for six months from 5 January 2017 to 4 July 2017

* Says has banned Mr Cheung Kwan Po, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited (Citibank), from re-entering the industry for six months from 5 January 2017 to 4 July 2017

Source text in English: bit.ly/2hVt0sX (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)