LISBON Nov 9 The Portuguese government said on
Wednesday it shortlisted four companies -- one German, one
Chinese and two Brazilian -- out of an initial group of six to
present binding bids for its 21 percent stake in Energias de
Portugal utility.
Luis Marques Guedes, secrteary of state for cabinet affairs
told a briefing the companies were Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE),
China's Three Gorges Corp and Brazilian state-run power holding
company Eletrobras and Cemig , controlled
by the state of Minas Gerais.
The stake in the country's biggest company is worth around
1.8 billion euros at current prices. Portugal has promised to
sell stakes in EDP and power grid operator REN by the
year-end to comply with the terms of a bailout by the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund.
China Three Gorges Corp is the holding company of Yangtze
Electric Power Co .
