LISBON Nov 9 The Portuguese government said on Wednesday it shortlisted four companies -- one German, one Chinese and two Brazilian -- out of an initial group of six to present binding bids for its 21 percent stake in Energias de Portugal utility.

Luis Marques Guedes, secrteary of state for cabinet affairs told a briefing the companies were Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE), China's Three Gorges Corp and Brazilian state-run power holding company Eletrobras and Cemig , controlled by the state of Minas Gerais.

The stake in the country's biggest company is worth around 1.8 billion euros at current prices. Portugal has promised to sell stakes in EDP and power grid operator REN by the year-end to comply with the terms of a bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

China Three Gorges Corp is the holding company of Yangtze Electric Power Co .

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)