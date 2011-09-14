DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland on Wednesday welcomed a European Commission plan to present options for issuing a common euro area bond, saying the move could calm global markets and help ensure the survival of the currency.

"We look forward to the commission's proposals with great anticipation," Ireland's Minister for European Affairs Lucinda Creighton, said in a statement.

"The crisis in the euro zone requires brave and unprecedented action. The solidarity involved in a eurobond system would go a long way to stabilising the markets and ensuring the survival of the euro currency," she said.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday the Commision would soon present options soon for the introduction of euro area bonds, but warned it would not put an end to a debt crisis that threatens the economic and political future of Europe. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)