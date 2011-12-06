LONDON Dec 6 Banks should use any profits they have to shore up their financial defences rather than pay out big bonuses this year, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

"The Financial Policy Committee, which is the body we have established in the Bank of England to provide advice on issues which affect the whole of the financial system, is absolutely right to say to banks they should be using any earnings they have to strengthen their balance sheets if necessary, rather than distribute those earnings in larger bonuses," Osborne told parliament.

"We need stronger banks, not larger bonuses this winter ... I would expect the banking system to follow that advice."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Tim Castle)