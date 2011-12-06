LONDON Dec 6 Banks should use any profits
they have to shore up their financial defences rather than pay
out big bonuses this year, British finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday.
"The Financial Policy Committee, which is the body we have
established in the Bank of England to provide advice on issues
which affect the whole of the financial system, is absolutely
right to say to banks they should be using any earnings they
have to strengthen their balance sheets if necessary, rather
than distribute those earnings in larger bonuses," Osborne told
parliament.
"We need stronger banks, not larger bonuses this winter ...
I would expect the banking system to follow that advice."
