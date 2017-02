DUBLIN Nov 3 Ireland's finance minister on Thursday said many people had an exaggerated view of the difficulties facing the country and that the planned release of a schedule of fiscal adjustments with the aim of boosting confidence.

"We are doing that because we think that there are exaggerated views of the difficulties facing Ireland," Michael Noonan told journalists in Dublin.

"People are holding back from making personal decisions and business decisions because of that. This will give certainty." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)