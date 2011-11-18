DUBLIN Nov 18 The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 4.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, data on Friday showed.

The central bank said 99,346 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of September, representing some 13 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared with 95,158 mortgages at the end of June.

The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 8.1 percent at the end of September up from 7.2 percent at the end of June. The rate of deterioration was 90 basis points in the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)