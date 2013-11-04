DUBLIN Nov 4 Ryanair :

* CEO says unless catastrophic change in pricing in next 12 months, confident of share buyback and special dividend before end FY 15

* CEO says growth rate in ancillaries to slow next year, will trend towards 20 pct growth

* CFO says says bookings strong, better booked for Nov and Dec than same time last year

* CEO says if weak pricing environment continues for next 6, 12, 18 months, Ryanair will continue to price agressively