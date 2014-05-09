MADRID May 9 British Airways-owner International Airlines Group said on Friday its seasonal first-quarter loss narrowed by 46 percent, beating an consensus forecast, as a turnaround at its Iberia unit started to take effect.

The company posted an operating loss before exceptional items of 150 million euros ($208 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to the 278 million euro loss it made in the year earlier period, and against analyst expectations for a loss of 162 million euros from a company-compiled consensus.

Like most tour operators and airlines, IAG generally reports a loss in the traditionally weaker first part of the year and makes the bulk of its profits in the summer months. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Young, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Sandle)