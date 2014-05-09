MADRID May 9 British Airways-owner
International Airlines Group said on Friday its
seasonal first-quarter loss narrowed by 46 percent, beating an
consensus forecast, as a turnaround at its Iberia unit started
to take effect.
The company posted an operating loss before exceptional
items of 150 million euros ($208 million) in the three months to
March 31, compared to the 278 million euro loss it made in the
year earlier period, and against analyst expectations for a loss
of 162 million euros from a company-compiled consensus.
Like most tour operators and airlines, IAG generally reports
a loss in the traditionally weaker first part of the year and
makes the bulk of its profits in the summer months.
