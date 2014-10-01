Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* GM CEO Mary Barra says no change to estimate for cost of fund established to compensate victims of the faulty ignition switch

* Gm ceo barra says cooperating with u.s. Department of justice in its probe related to defective switch but no comment on whether any financial impact

* Gm ceo barra says company beat early october timetable to make necessary replacement ignition switches for the 2.6 million older cars recalled